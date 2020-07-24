Route 147 near the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway will have lane closures in place for several hours Sunday before the road is closed overnight to allow cement to be poured on the bridge that spans Route 147 and the nearby Susquehanna River.
The work is part of the ongoing CSVT project's northern section.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Route 147 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge to set up equipment to place the bridge deck over the roadway. From 8 to 10 p.m. traffic will be handled by flaggers.
At 10 p.m. both lanes will be closed between Lahrs and Ridge roads in Point Township to place the concrete.
A detour using Route 11 and Ridge Road will be in place while the roadway is closed. The detour is expected to be lifted before 6 a.m. Monday.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.