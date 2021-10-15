WINFIELD — One southbound lane of Route 15 remain closed this morning between Winfield and Lewisburg this morning due to a crash with downed power lines.
PennDOT reports the southbound driving lane of Route 15 remains closed between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road in Union Township, Union County, due to the crash. The northbound lanes reopened around 8 a.m. The passing lane heading south opened around 8:20.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
According to PennDOT, the following detours are in place:
Southbound traffic will use Route 45, Dreisbach Church Road and Furnace Road.
Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect travel delays.