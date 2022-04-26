Route 15, in both the north and southbound directions, will be reduced to one lane for the next month as crews continue work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
PennDOT announced the long-term lane restrictions should be completed by Memorial Day weekend. The restrictions began Monday and drivers should expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions between Grangers Road and Route 304 in Union Township.
The construction work will include the creation of a curb and left turn lane from Route 15 southbound to County Line Road. The lane restriction between Grangers Road and Route 304 is expected to be lifted by the end of May, weather permitting.
PennDOT also reported Monday that work continues on the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., will continue paving the new roadway, building a traffic island and turn lane.
The Northern section of the thruway, from Winfield to just south of Montandon, is expected to be open for traffic later this year.