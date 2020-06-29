Both lanes of Route 54 are closed in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County because of down utility wires.
PennDOT says the road is closed between the intersection of Routes 54 and 487 and Hillside Road.
Route 54 eastbound traffic should use Route 487 south, Route 61 south, Route 54 east.
Route 54 westbound traffic should use Hillside Avenue, Route 487 north, Route 54 west.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.