SHAMOKIN — Both lanes of Route 61 are closed between Shamokin Street and the McDonalds near Hakes Street on Shamokin this morning as fire crews responded to a fire overnight, PennDOT reported.
A detour using Shamokin Street, Race Street, Tioga Street, Feeney Street, and Hakes Street near the McDonalds, also known as the "Fifth Ward Detour" is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution, PennDOT notes.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.