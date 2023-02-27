Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.