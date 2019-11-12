featured Route 15 now open following crash near Lewisburg 3 hrs ago LEWISBURG — Emergency crews have re-opened Route 15 near John Kelly Road in Kelly Township. The highway had been closed due to a motor vehicle accident beginning at around 6:20 p.m. Tags Route Crash John Kelly Road Highway Emergency Kelly Township Motor Vehicle Crew Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bingaman, Eva HORNER, Nancy Jul 21, 1948 - Nov 11, 2019 GAUL, Tammy Jul 26, 1963 - Nov 9, 2019 SHUE, Beatrice Nov 14, 1924 - Nov 9, 2019 DIETRICH, Mary Apr 16, 1927 - Nov 10, 2019