After four years and $14 million, detours and delays will be a thing of the past with the completion of the Duke Street Reconstruction Project.
Monday was the final workday of a project that rebuilt Routes 147 and 11 — Duke, Front, Water and King streets, completing a project that began on June 5, 2017.
The completion date was extended due to the COVID-19 construction shutdown, said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula. The original completion date was scheduled for June 2, 2020. New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., of Winfield, was the prime contractor. Kriger Construction was the prime contractor for the $3M railroad underpass project that was completed in August 2019.
Was it all worth it, now that it’s over?
Borough Mayor Dan Berard said that despite all the issues raised and problems, the project was worth it: “Traffic flows beautifully through the Borough now. Before the construction started in 2017, and after work, I used to come home along the river across the Barry King Bridge. Most days that I did that, traffic was backed up, sometimes halfway to Tedd’s Landing. Fast forward to today. I don’t have that problem anymore. Traffic flows very smoothly in town, from the split at Route 11/15, all the way to Northumberland.”
“I enjoy that, after my day’s work,” he said.
Berard also remembers the year when to get to work in Selinsgrove, he was detoured through Sunbury. “I had to take that route for a year,” he said. “But now, I hardly remember the inconvenience. For me, it has become a distant memory.”
Trucks used to destroy sidewalks, crushing curbs, making turns at the Water and King streets intersection to get to Sunbury. “Those turns were rounded off, solving that particular problem,” Berard said. “I have enjoyed not seeing the destruction caused by those trucks.”
“Of course, businesses were hurt, and some went out of businesses, a terrible thing,” he added. “My wife owns Townside Garden Cafe, and the construction all but killed her business. Financially, this has been quite devastating for her (it’s now a catering business.)”
Berard, overall, is glad PennDOT did the project. “I only hope it serves a great purpose,” he said.
The Townside Garden Cafe was mortally wounded by construction and shut down by the coronavirus.
Front Street Station also suffered severe drops in business during the first three years of construction, said owner Jay Seidel. On Friday, he said that this year, “business has returned and we are doing very well. Part of that reason is that we have an outdoor dining area, and that has helped during the pandemic.”
Seidel still had some minor issues last week, due to final roadwork near the restaurant, “but I went out and talked to construction workers and things worked out. All in all, especially compared to the last three years, things have been good for us.”
Former Borough Councilwoman Margaret Weirick was accepting that there were improvements, “but to what end? Some old beautiful trees were taken down and replaced by new young trees that will take years to reach the heights that the removed trees were. Businesses were hurt. People were inconvenienced.”
Weirick believes that PennDOT initiated the project to accommodate truck traffic. She still isn’t sure that the roads needed complete reconstruction.
“There was nothing going to stop PennDOT,” she said.
PennDOT’s assessment
From the beginning, there was resistance to this project. Hundreds of residents and business owners attended early outreach sessions conducted by PennDOT.
“A variety of customers were impacted by this project, including borough residents and businesses, schools, emergency services, nearby communities and businesses, and travelers passing through the borough. Minimizing impacts to certain customers inconvenienced others,” Deptula admitted.
Communication was key to ease everyone’s concerns and let them know what was happening and why he said. The project team set out to hear and understand community concerns.
“PennDOT,” Deptula noted, “held public meetings, participated in borough meetings, issued press releases, conducted community roundtables, promoted the use of the project website including the project email account and telephone hotline, updated the local Chamber of Commerce, and communicated other ways to provide open communications between PennDOT and the community.”