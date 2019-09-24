HARRISBURG — Recently elected Pa. House Rep. David Rowe (R-85, Lewisburg) was appointed on Monday to four legislative committees for the 2019-2020 legislative session: Finance, Aging and Older Adult Services, Children and Youth, and Local Government.
"I'm very excited to work on these committees that focus on the well-being of our citizens, as well as important issues that affect the fiscal health of the Commonwealth," Rowe said. "As someone who owns a small business in the fitness industry, I'm very passionate about health issues as well as policies affecting job creators in our communities."
Rowe was sworn into office last week to replace Fred Keller, who won a special election earlier this to earn a seat in the U.S. Congress. Rowe topped Democrat Jennifer-Rager Kay in a special election in August.