SELINSGROVE — A trio of state representatives, including David Rowe (R-85) toured Valley businesses on Thursday to hear ongoing concerns about the impact of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation measures while also offering some information regarding two constitutional amendments regarding disaster declarations in Pennsylvania.
Next month, Pennsylvania voters will decide whether disaster emergency declarations should expire after three weeks, rather than three months under existing law. A disaster declaration could only be extended, even in part, with approval by both legislative chambers. Lawmakers could end a disaster emergency with majority votes in each legislative chamber, instead of needing the two-thirds margin required to override a veto.
“Right now it is easier to impeach a governor than end a disaster declaration,” Rowe said. “(The amendments) don’t stop the governor from declaring an emergency. We want the flexibility to allow the governor to respond quickly. But emergency carries a connotation of time, it shouldn’t be a year.”
Rowe said he took Friday’s tour with Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) and Rep. Martina White (R-170) to make sure people what they were voting for in the May 18 primary. “The language can be confusing, so we want people to know what they are voting for,” he said.
White (R-Philadelphia) will be participating in a tour of local businesses, followed by a roundtable discussion, to discuss Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to shutter businesses during the COVID-19 emergency. They will also discuss questions to be included on the upcoming primary election ballot regarding the governor’s emergency powers.
During a stop at Selinsgrove Speedway, track management partner Mike Heffner said the owners and operatives of the track are still feeling the impact of Wolf’s business shutdown last year, especially after the yo-yo interaction before the speedway opened for the season.
“We had numerous problems and we still are having problems,” Heffner said. “When we were trying to get started last year, we were told we could, then we were told we couldn’t. It cost us 30 percent of our revenue. We had many employees miss out of months of work. This is a venue for entertainment, but it also helps out the community.”
Todd Benner, owner of Selinsgrove Ford who is also part of the speedway’s management team, said the shutdown, coupled with additional unemployment benefits is leaving some worker shortages.
“I need to hire three techs and I can’t get them to come in because they are getting a lot of money on unemployment,” he said.