HARRISBURG — State Reps. David Rowe (R-Union/Snyder) and Dawn Keefer (R-York/Cumberland) have been chosen to lead the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus, which was formally introduced earlier this week. The 23-member group selected Keefer to serve as chairwoman, while Rowe is the caucus’ founding vice chairman.
The Pennsylvania caucus will join the State Freedom Caucus Network, which was launched last year to help conservative lawmakers come together, organize and fight for the principles in which they believe. Pennsylvania becomes the eighth state to establish a freedom caucus.
“Those freedoms which are enshrined in the constitutions of both the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States of America have been hamstrung by an unelected and unaccountable bureaucracy and the elected officials who abdicate their authority to it.” Rowe added. “As any business owner will tell you, you’ll be hard pressed to find a state more hostile to job creators and entrepreneurs than Pennsylvania.”
Caucus initiatives include reigning in regulations, zero-based budgeting and issues that increase the scope and powers of government.