Republican David Rowe defeated Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay and write-in candidate Clair Moyer, in Tuesday’s special election, winning a seat in the 85th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The final vote tally was Rowe 6,489 to Rager-Kay’s 3,874. There were 183 write-in votes.
Rowe, 28, addressed a crowd of about 50 people gathered at the VFW Post in Selinsgrove to celebrate the end of the campaign. After thanking his volunteers and local Republican officials, he also thanked everyone “for coming out to vote. In a special election, turnout means everything and today’s turnout percentage was higher than anticipated. I am grateful that people took time off of their busy schedule and exercised their civic duty and voted.”
Rowe has not yet been told when he will be sworn in.
In Union County, Rowe attracted 3,454 votes or 54 percent of votes cast in the county; Rager-Kay won 2,747, or 43 percent of those who voted.
Snyder County voted overwhelmingly for Rowe. He pulled in 3,035 votes, or 72 percent of those who voted to Rager-Kay’s 1,127.
Voter turnout in Snyder County was 27 percent, about what Pat Nace, director of elections, predicted. Union County had a 32 percent voter turnout.
Rager-Kay, contacted after the final tally was in, said, “I am disappointed. I would have loved the opportunity to represent this district. I can only pray that my opponent is able to represent all people in this district.”
Moyer said he “did the best I could with what I had. If I inspired others to get involved, I’ll consider that a victory.”
Rowe succeeds Republican Fred Keller, who resigned his seat in the 85th earlier this year after he was elected to replace Tom Marino in Congress.
Keller, on recess from Congress, said, “David and I will continue to work together as we have in the past. He is an outstanding young man and he will represent the people of Union and Snyder county well. The advice I would give to David is be yourself. He will be an outstanding public servant.”
Union County Republican Committee chair Carolyn Conner thinks Rowe will be an outstanding representative.
“He reflects the values that we hold most dear,” Conner said. “He cares about families, jobs, business and education. He is a smart young man and is willing to work hard to learn the things he might not know. I have every confidence he will work hard to understand the nuances of any legislative decision he has to make.”
Matt Schumacher, who served with Rowe as an East Buffalo Township supervisor, said Rowe has become more outgoing and feels stronger about his positions.
“He is intense,” Schumacher said. “He wants the best out of everyone. I think he’ll be an excellent representative. He’ll reflect the citizens who elected him. I think he is in it for the long run. I really think he has what it takes to be, in 20 years, in the senate or even the governorship.”