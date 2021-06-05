SUNBURY — The Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association wants to expand its membership and enthusiasm for the sport by offering a free youth program this summer.
On Saturday, the nonprofit organization held a National Learn to Row Day event at the its boathouse located near the boat ramp at Shikellamy State Park and highlighted some of the new programs.
“It’s a full body exercise and it’s a lot of fun,” said Anne Shapiro, chairperson of the free program being offered to youth between 12 and 18.
The program will be held three days a week from June 21 through July 16. To register or to learn more about the association, visit www.rowpa.org.
Starting next week, adults can sign up for three weeks of rowing lessons at a cost of $210.
Heather Haynos got a small taste of what’s involved when she stopped by the boathouse Saturday and got a brief lesson from rowing coach Derek Updegraff.
“I do a lot of biking and this would give me a chance to get on the river,” said Haynos, of Lewisburg.
Besides being a workout, the sport gives participants a great view on the Susquehanna River, Shapiro said.
Another benefit is that participants only need to bring themselves since the equipment is provided. The association has one- to eight-person boats and has two separate groups of rowers among its membership of between 40 and 50, said member Richard Orwig.
The competitive group rows at 6 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the social rowers are on the river at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, he said.
“I would not aspire to competition,” laughed Haynos.