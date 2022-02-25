SHAMOKIN DAM — Royal Farms is proposing to build a convenience store, gas station and car wash at the site of the former Phillips Motel on the Strip in Shamokin Dam borough.
Representatives from the Baltimore, Md.-based company, which touts itself as serving "World Famous Chicken," have met with borough officials and submitted sketch plans for review by the planning board on March 7, said borough Manager Ed Hovenstine.
Royal Farms has been in negotiations with property owner Robert Grayston for about four months to buy the 3.4-acre site that has been vacant since 2015 when the motel closed after 52 years.
The land purchase is contingent on plan approval by the borough council, said Hovenstine.
"We don't anticipate any issues," he said.
Grayston said he is "very confident at this point" that a sale will occur. "They've spent a fair amount of money doing due diligence."
The company's sketch plans include a convenience store, eight-pump gas station and single-bay car wash.
Hovenstine said there was a meeting Friday with PennDOT officials to discuss access to the proposed business from Routes 11-15 and review traffic patterns.
"To see something happening at that site is good," he said, adding, "There's still a lot of planning process to go through."
Royal Farms is projecting a late spring 2023 opening if the project is approved, Hovenstine said.
The company operates more than 200 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.