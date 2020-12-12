For the time being, Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove will be circulating items via curbside service and will be providing in-library services (including printing, faxing, computers, etc.) by appointment only, starting Monday, Dec. 14. Schedule an appointment by visiting the library's website.
Also starting Monday, Middleburg Library will be going to curbside service only. If you would like to place an item on hold, you may do so from the catalog on the website or by calling any of the Snyder County Libraries.
At this time, Beavertown and McClure libraries will remain open as they have been.