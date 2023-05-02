DANVILLE — The Danville Primary Running Club is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from May 1-31 to raise funds for Kids Running Programs. The Club will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Those dollars will benefit DPS Running Club. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the Danville Primary School. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
— THE DAILY ITEM