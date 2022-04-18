Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.