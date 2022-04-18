Two Valley residents formerly from Ukraine have heard about the horrors of war from relatives and close friends who still live in the country.
Geisinger anesthesiologist Darya Shevchenko, who moved to the U.S. when she was 2 years old, has an older aunt in Kyiv. Lyudmyla Ardan, an assistant professor of economics at Susquehanna University who moved to the United States when she was 19, gets reports from her father and other relatives in the southwestern part of the country.
"My aunt is kind of too old to leave. And doesn't really want to," Shevchenko said. "She can't walk that well, so she just stayed. It was very scary when they were bombing Kyiv repeatedly, but now it is a little bit more peaceful there. It looks like she is going to be OK. But she wouldn't even go to the bomb shelter when they were bombing Kyiv. She is very stubborn. And then I have an aunt and an uncle."
Shevchenko said her uncle can't leave the country because he is right at the fighting age.
"So even though he is non-military, they keep all the men in the country," she said. "He and my aunt decided to stay and do volunteer work."
She said her aunt drives to Warsaw, picks up humanitarian aid, then crosses back across the border, "and then my uncle drives it to wherever it is needed in Ukraine."
Shevchenko is in daily contact with her aunt and uncle because she is setting up a supply chain of donations that she wants to send over.
'Nothing good'
In conversations with her relatives and friends, Shevchenko said "there is nothing good about what is going on. I have two close friends, who are still in Kharkiv ... the city I was born in."
Kharkiv is in the very eastern part of the country, about 30-40 miles from the border with Russia. It is the second-largest city in Ukraine.
There is a major medical crisis in the country, according to Shevchenko.
"All of the major hospitals are running out of things that you would think primarily of with first aid," she said. "They are running out of simple antibiotics, burn dressings. The whole country is running out of tourniquets because the people who are fighting need tourniquets in their bags. Those kinds of things are in short supply."
Shevchenko has been in touch with some doctors in Ukraine, one of whom is saving the limbs of young people who otherwise wouldn't have function of their arms or be able to walk.
"She has run out of vascular grafts. In peacetime, these would not be in short supply," Shevchenko said. "But because of accelerated use, these things are harder to come by."
Some hospitals are doing well, thanks to humanitarian aid, Shevchenko said.
"All of the hospitals in Kharkiv have been re-structured into being just a trauma center, the entire hospital," she said. "They just accept patients from around the city who have been bombed and do only triage work, disaster containment."
'Relatively quiet'
Ardan said reports from her family indicate it is "relatively quiet" in the southwest part of the country.
"Sirens go off every day. There is no safe place in Ukraine right now," Ardan said. "But where my father is there haven't been many missiles or active fighting there. Even though he is safe now, you never know if they are going to get hit. I call him every day and check on my dad.
Ardan said she also has two aunts who live together not from where her dad lives.
The war has shut down much commerce and work in the country so Ardan's dad, an engineer, has been staying home, she said.
"I have a cousin with a little baby and they live near a more active zone," she said. "He stays home because he doesn't know how safe it is to get out. They sit at home, close the curtains and at night shut off all their lights."
There is some tendency for women to come back home to where their husbands are, if their neighborhood has been relatively safe.
"Many people I know live in the west so they don't want to leave because they feel it is safer — for now," Ardan said. "They know if they leave their home there might be nothing to return to."
Helping refugees
This March, Shevchenko traveled to Slovakia to assist friends and family fleeing Ukraine.
"When the war started, I tried to find my friends," she said. "A lot of them are young, with children. They are being heavily bombed. They can't go outside. Buildings are shaking. One of my friends literally saw a plane flying overhead dropping missiles on our neighborhood. I was in such a state of worry about them."
Some of her friends have gone to Slovakia. Others to Poland and Greece. That's where she went to help them settle in.
All these women are leaving the country without their husbands, without their family members, Shevchenko said.
"It's very difficult to start new uncertain life," she said.
Even after she returned to Danville, Shevchenko has continued to support families financially by purchasing groceries and finding housing for them. She’s aiding more than 12 Ukrainian families who she either knows or has met through mutual contacts.
Shevchenko has plans to help refugees on a much broader range. A GoFundMe page she started March 7 has raised more than $32,000 of a $100,000 goal. She and a partner are in the process of achieving 501(c) status as an official non-profit to help Ukrainians in-country and refugees.
The link to the GoFundMe page is https://gofund.me/afb730e9.