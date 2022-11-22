MIFFLINBURG — Rusty Rail Brewing Company is hosting a rally to aid Gilson Snow after a fire destroyed the popular snowboard factory in New Berlin last week.
According to a press release from Vanessa Venios, event manager at Gilson Snow, the brewing company and Gilson will host an event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg, where a special announcement will be made by both businesses.
“We are so excited that our friends at Rusty Rail are helping us party hard as we say goodbye to the original Gilson Shop, and usher in the next chapter on this wild ride, together,” Venios said.
On Nov. 18, in the early morning hours, a fire destroyed a building owned by Gilson Snow, the popular snowboard manufacturer in New Berlin.
The first calls went out just after midnight with a second alarm called soon after crews arrived on the scene, according to officials
According to fire crews, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the structure when they arrived. The buildings making up the property were heavily damaged across the front of the location.
Nick Gilson and Austin Royer launched Gilson in 2013. According to the company’s website, they now ship snowboards and skis to customers in 40 countries.
“When we heard the news, our first thoughts were ‘how can we help’” Guy McCarty, director of brewing at Rusty Rail, said in the release. “This news really hits home for us because we’ve known the Gilson team for many years, so we’re glad to help during this time.”
Thanks to the support of Rusty Rail Brewing Co., a portion of proceeds from each beer during the rally will support the Gilson team and their families as they design, build and open their new shop, the release said.
“In a moment like this, we are forced to step back and take stock of what we have created together. It is breathtaking how many people around the world care, and how many people want to be a part of the next chapter,” Gilson said.
The Gilson Rally is free to attend and features live music by The Roof, a popular psychedelic Rhythm & Blues band out of State College. The event will also host a variety of opportunities for guests to support the team including a holiday pop-up shop featuring gear, skis and snowboards. There will be a sign-up to purchase a limited edition series of apparel that will be unveiled at the event, as well as registration to join the Gilson Crew on an epic ski & ride trip to Telluride, Colorado, in January.
A special announcement will also be announced on behalf of Gilson Snow and Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Venios said.