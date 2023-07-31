MIFFLINBURG — The executive chef at Rusty Rail Brewing Company is in the running for the Carla Hall Presents: Favorite Chef competition.
If she advances in the quarterfinals, Chef Angela Hess has the opportunity to win $25,000, to be featured in a two-page advertorial in the Taste of Home Magazine and to win a once-in-a-lifetime cooking experience with Carla Hall to elevate their career. Rusty Rail is located at 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg.
In addition to this People's Choice award, there is also the Carla's Pick award. Chefs will be able to show off their best plated presentation for the opportunity to be recognized by world-renowned culinary connoisseur, Carla Hall.
Since her debut on Top Chef Season 5, Carla Hall has entertained audiences with her quick wit, culinary knowledge and charisma. This vibrant chef strives to communicate that food is love and is proud to share soul food recipes inspired by her Nashville roots. Carla will guide competitors on their Favorite Chef journey offering tricks of the trade and tips to get ahead, according to the website.
Votes can be submitted at https://favchef.com/2023/angela-hess.