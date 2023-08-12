MIFFLINBURG — Rusty Rail Brewing Company is taking down parts of the former Mifflinburg Farmer’s Exchange building near the corner of Mulberry and South Eighth streets.
Central Keystone Council of Governments issued the permit on Aug. 7. The property, located at 660 Mulberry Drive, Mifflinburg, sits across from the Rusty Rail Brewing Company along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
“Our intentions are to get it cleaned up, get the parking lot cleaned up, and get the exterior cleaned up,” said Rusty Rail President Rich Schrader. “We’ll get the siding looking as close to the original building as we possibly can. The renovation will make it look as close to the original building as we can get. What you see right now is far as the demo is going to go.”
The Farmer’s Exchange was founded in 1918. The original three-story building was constructed in 1920, and later a warehouse, a private railroad siding, a coal elevator and two-story frame addition were built. The farm supply store opened in 1950. The store specialized in livestock feed, specialty feed, lime, pet foods, fertilizer, wildlife products and seeds. The business operated until early 2022.
The former Farmer’s Exchange property was acquired by Paul and Eric John, the owners of Ritz-Craft Custom Homes and Rusty Rail, on June 8, 2022, for $231,000, according to Union County public records.
The goal is to demolish any parts of the building that were added after the original construction, which includes the storefront, said Schrader.
They are using photographs and records from the Union County Historical Society to bring it as close to the original look and feel as possible, he said.
“As we renovate it, we’ll get a feel for what we want to put there,” said Schrader. “We don’t know quite yet. Whatever it is, it will complement what we do at the Rusty Rail and we want it to add to the community.”
Central Keystone-COG reported the cost of demolition is $50,000. It is a $200 fee for the demolition permit.
Mayor David Cooney said he has heard several rumors and ideas being thrown around the community about the fate of the building.
”It’s great they’re going to use it, especially the historic part of the building,” he said. “I’ve heard from many residents that our community members have fond memories or working there or shopping there.”
Children, including Cooney at a young age, would use that area as a “playground” and would shoot rats with BB guns, he said.