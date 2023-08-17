MIFFLINBURG — The team at Rusty Rail Brewing Company plan to release a new beer designed specifically for football game day at Penn State University.
"The Fans," a 5.5 percent ABV Hazy IPA, will be available at Beaver Stadium all season long, debuting on Sept. 2 at the first home game when the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. It will also be available for wholesale distribution and at the brewery, located at 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg.
"We're local to Penn State," said Rusty Rail President Rich Schrader. "We have a lot of Penn State fans that come through the area whether they're on their way to the game or they're here watching the game. We have a lot of people that work here or are connected who are Penn State alumni. We're very passionate about supporting Penn State. We're honored and proud to have our beer in Beaver Stadium."
Head Brewer Logan Powell said the "favorable, drinkable and crushable" beer is packed with delightful notes of citrus and stone fruit, resulting in a harmonious blend of juicy flavors and refreshing melon undertones.
"It's something that can be enjoyed throughout the whole game and a tailgate experience," said Powell. "The sports community enjoys drinking, so we wanted something to have all the flavor of a full-bodied beer but still be pleasant and drinkable. It's a true Hazy IPA. You get all the juice, very low bitterness, but it's still very crushable."
All the hops are grown in the Pacific Northwest from Yakima Chief Hops in Yakima, Wash., said Powell.
Powell has "carefully selected the finest ingredients to create an IPA that perfectly captures the thrilling experience of being a true fan," says Schrader. "The Fans - Hazy IPA is not just a beer; it is a celebration of pride and the shared excitement that comes with supporting Pennsylvania's favorite team."
Jeff McGreevy, the creative director of Rusty Rail, designed the label. It features anthropomorphic hops dressed in game day fan gear, including face paint, jerseys, hats and signs with phrases like "#1 Fan," "Game Day" and "I'm a Cat." The can also has a big football with a lion paw wrapped around it on a football field.
Schrader said the relationship with PSU started when the food and beverage director of their hospitality department sampled one of Rusty Rail's beers at State College. They gave a tour and the collaboration started.
"More than anything he was a fan of our brand and we wanted to create something just for them," said Schrader.
Fans on game day travel through Mifflinburg on their way to Happy Valley. They often stop at Rusty Rail to pick up beer or even stay the night at the brewery's lodging the night before, said Schrader.
"It's fun when you're creating a new product and you can make a connection with the people who are part of creating it, and the community, and the fans," said Schrader. "It's part of why people do what they do in our business. Most people who work in the beer business do it for the passion of what they do, and to be able to brew and create something that is connected to something else, it makes what you do as a job not feel like a job anymore. It feels fun, it feels cool, it feels exciting."
Powell said Penn State fans are passionate.
"Being a destination brewery so close to that, we're honored and happy to be a part of something so big and has such a following as Penn State," said Powell.
Rusty Rail will host a tailgate party before the first game to celebrate the launch of the beer and then travel to Beaver Stadium for the kickoff.