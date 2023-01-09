Local insurance agent Rylan Ebright will seek election to Snyder County treasurer.
The 2018 Midd-West High School graduate is running for the four-year term being vacated by Deb Kratzer who is retiring at the end of this year after 12 years.
"I am committed to bringing my fiscally conservative approach to the office of treasurer," said Ebright, a Republican. "I will focus on developing our region in a way that provides economic growth, improve budgetary responsibility and working with all elected officials for the betterment of our local communities."
In addition to being employed as an insurance agent at Kratzer Insurance Inc., Mount Pleasant Mills, Ebright attends Penns State University majoring in business.
He serves as president of Reliance Hose Company No. 1 in Middleburg and is a member of the Penn State Extension for Snyder County and county Advisory Committee for the America 250PA to prepare for the country's semiquincentennial in 2026.
Ebright is a member of Paxtonville United Methodist Church where he serves on the governing board.
He will face a challenge in the May primary from Republican Snyder County Chief Deputy Treasurer Larissa Hauck.