SUNBURY — The Sunbury Wetlands Project continues to move forward and on Monday night former Mayor Kurt Karlovich updated City Council.
Karlovich informed council the project continues to make progress and asked for approval of signage that will be placed in the area between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, where the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — is located.
The project began in 2018.
Karlovich told council he was excited for the future of the project and that more than 400 volunteer hours have been put in since January.
Karlovich said volunteers have continued to clean the area.
Councilman Jim Eister thanked the former mayor for his dedication.
"Things are moving along nicely," Eister said. "This is all great news."
Karlovich, who did not seek reelection last year, was placed in charge of the S.W.E.E.P project by City Council prior to leaving office.
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
Council also discussed purchasing a print/scanner machine in order for the code department to be able to print old documents and maps to be preserved.
The cost is roughly $10,000 but Jeffrey Wojciechowski said the machine will be able to raise revenue when people come in looking to purchase copies.
Council tabled the purchase until more details were provided about maintenance costs.
Council meets again on May 9 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall on Market Street.