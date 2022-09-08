LEWISBURG — Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg will be the recipient of the assets of the Fetherston Trust, including the Packwood House Museum. An important historical museum in Union County, Packwood House shut down permanently in 2020 due to decreased attendance for more than a decade and the effects by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the terms of the Fetherston Trust and the last will and testament of Edith Fetherston, all assets are to be transferred to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.
The Trust and subsequent Packwood House Museum was established in accord to the wills of John and Edith Fetherston. After living in various locations along the East Coast, the Fetherstons’ purchased the 27-room building as a retirement home in 1936. Edith Fetherston, who was born in Lewisburg, was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Upon John and Edith’s deaths in 1962 and 1972, respectively, the home was turned into a museum and opened to the public in 1976. The museum is filled with the Fetherstons’ treasures of glass, ceramics, textiles, furniture, paintings and Pennsylvania German and Oriental arts.
The process of transitioning the trust assets was approved by the Court, however, the value of the museum assets are unknown at this time. As Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is a separately incorporated entity from the Diocese of Harrisburg, none of the Packwood House Museum assets will be transferred to the Diocese nor can they be used for the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization.
