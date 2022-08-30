DANVILLE — The Montour County Salary Board adjusted county employees' wages Tuesday following a review of a recent salary survey.
Effective Oct. 3, 2022, the Montour County Salary Board raised the starting hourly rate from its current $12.50 per hour to $14.50 per hour.
The salaries and hourly wages of supervisors and several department coordinators also largely saw increases. The raises are "an effort to right 10 years of inaction," said County Commissioner Ken Holdren.
"Pre-pandemic, we had concerns raised about the level of compensation and we agreed that we should bring in a salary consultant, and make recommendations for the county," he said.
Holdren said when the pandemic shut everything down a lot of projects were put on hold.
In December 2021, J.L. Nicks and Associates began a salary survey. They met with the salary board and decided what counties should be included.
When the consultants finished their survey, they came back with recommendations of what the salary board should address. The first item on the list was to increase starting salaries. They suggested $14.50.
The consultants looked at salaries based on performance and length of service.
The board also said "clerk" is an outdated job title and henceforth those individuals will be referenced as administrative assistants.
Salaries were raised to $18 an hour for caseworkers and probation officers in Children and Youth Services, retroactively effective to Aug. 1.
Out of the D.A.'s office, the victim witness coordinator's hourly rate was raised to $18 an hour, beginning Oct. 3.
Starting salaries for the prothonotary, deputy register and recorder and deputy treasurer will now be $22,000, effective Oct. 3.
Part time veterans service officers and part time zoning officers will start at $14.50 per hour.
"The actions taken today by the Montour County Salary Board will resolve an impact in calendar year 2022, somewhere about $27,000, which is more than what we budgeted," Holdren said. "Twenty thousand was in the budget. The additional $7,000 will come out of the operating reserve."
The impact and changes will be approximately "$69,000 plus," Holdren said.