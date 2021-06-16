ALLENWOOD — Union County Commissioners finalized the sale of about 7 acres of land in Gregg Township to be developed into a gas station and convenience store.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the construction of a Snappy’s at Route 15 and Russell Road, at an entry to the Great Stream Commons industrial park, is expected to begin this summer and completed by fall. J.J. Powell Inc. is the project developer.
Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, said the sale closes June 17 and that site work has already been put to bid by the Powell firm.
The sale was finalized during the Union County Commissioners’ first in-person meeting since March 17, 2020.
