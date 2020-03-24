Production and sales of medical marijuana are continuing in the Valley through the coronavirus pandemic.
"Gov. (Tom) Wolf has deemed medical marijuana essential," said Peter Gallagher, chief executive officer at INSA LLC, which began operating a growing facility in Shamokin Dam in late January. "There are people that rely on medical marijuana and it's important to keep supply up. Obviously, we have to be responsible."
There are 10 employees working at the nearly 40,000-square-foot plant on the Sunbury Generation property, he said.
"They're taking precautions, practicing social distancing and sanitizing," said Gallagher.
Nature's Medicines Dispensaries in Hummels Wharf and Bloomsburg are operating on normal hours but only accepting pre-orders.
Chelsa Stuck, an employee at the Hummels Wharf store, said customers are asked to order online or by telephone before arriving to pick up medicine.
"We do transactions through the window or at the door. There is no direct contact," she said.
At the INSA plant, Gallagher said, the company is on track to be fully operational in July with between 50 and 75 employees.
"We expect to have the product out to dispensaries by the end of July or early August," he said.