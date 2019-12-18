SALEM, Mass. — Laurie "Lorelei" Stathopoulos, a well-known witch in the globally recognized Witch City, faced a dilemma Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives pressed forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Stathopoulos said she's fiercely neutral and tries to keep politics out of Crow Haven Corner, her shop serving the Wiccan community. But, she said, Trump’s recent remarks evoking the Salem Witch Trials were "in such poor taste."
"I'd never curse the president and feel I would never disrespect him," she said. "But I feel he disrespected the victims of 1692, and the animals, and the children. They all died. They were murdered. This has nothing to do with impeachment."
Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday claiming "more due process was afforded those accused in the Salem Witch Trials" than to him during the impeachment process.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll took to Twitter in response, “Oy vey ... again. Learn some history."
In an interview, she added, “This is a new level, to claim that you're being treated worse than people who were hanged or pressed to death.
"If anything, the president is going to be entitled to a fairer process as a result of the trials of 1692," said Driscoll. "We've heard a ton from descendants of the victims, from practicing members of the Wiccan religion today, who've shared both their frustration and, I would say, are offended by the fact that you'd make a comparison between what happened in 1692 and what is happening today."
Today’s Salem is, of course, much changed from 1692 when 19 people accused of witchcraft were hung and another pressed to death for refusing to enter a plea on his charges. Over the centuries since, the city has grappled with the specter even as its association with the trials has helped it become a tourist magnet during Halloween season.
Despite Massachusetts being a widely recognized blue state, the region is home to plenty of Trump voters. But, in this case, even some supporters have taken exception.
"Over the last few years, I know what he's done for the economy. I've said, ‘He's my president,'" said Alan Weeks, a descendant of Witch Trials victim Rebecca Nurse. "But some of the things he's said and done lately ... I think they should go through the impeachment hearings.
"He's way off base," Weeks continued. "I think he should be impeached, and I strongly feel about the Witch Trials statement, because I'm related to Rebecca Nurse. It wasn't nice of him to say what he said."
Others say the president's statement highlights the importance of education. That's the primary mission of the non-political Salem Witch Museum, which has an entire exhibit on how witch hunts have appeared throughout history.
"This is a very real story to us," said Jill Christiansen, assistant director of education at the museum. "This isn't the first time that the phrase has been used in a political kind of sense, and on the 'witch hunt wall,' we talk about how there's a formula that describes witch hunts throughout history — which is a fear, plus a trigger, equaling a scapegoat."
For Strathopoulos, Trump's remarks don't just affect modern-day witches. It's a dig at Salem at large, one that affects "people who are here that aren't even witches, who need to think about what he said."
Dustin Luca writes for The Salem, Mass., News. Contact him at DLuca@salemnews.com.