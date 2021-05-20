SUNBURY — Final numbers in the Northumberland County Prothonotary race show incumbent Jamie Saleski with a landslide victory over challenger Dan McGaw after Tuesday night's election.
Saleski had 5,935 votes compared to McGaw's 2,523 votes. Saleski will face challenger Jason Radel, a political newcomer who won the Democratic nomination with 3,564 votes, on the general election ballot.
Saleski, of Coal Township, won her first four-year term in 2017, having worked as a data entry clerk in the prothonotary’s office since 2007. McGaw, a former Shamokin City Councilman, ran unsuccessfully against Saleski in the 2017 primary election as he tried to secure the Republican nomination.
Radel, of Milton, had no competition on the Democratic ticket for the primary election. He received 2,958 votes.
In other county races, incumbents Coroner James Kelley, Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court Tina Mertz, and Controller Christopher Grayson all ran unopposed in the primary election. Aug. 2 is the deadline for third or minor political party candidates to submit paperwork to be on the ballot for the general election.
Kelley had 4,117 votes, Mertz had 8,193 votes and Grayson had 3,848.
Kelly, a Democrat, is seeking his sixth four-year term. Mertz, a Republican, is seeking her second four-year term. Grayson, a Democrat, is seeking his third four-year term.
On the Democratic ballot, there were 173 Democratic write-in votes for recorder; 547 write-in votes for coroner; and 469 write-in votes for controller.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER