DANVILLE — Small Business Development Center (SBDC) speaker and lifelong salesman Denny Hummer acknowledged that sales can be scary during his introduction during a Thursday morning seminar.
The 90-minute webinar, "Embracing Your Inner Salesperson: A Serious Conversation on How Not to be the Worst Salesperson Ever," attracted eight in-person attendees, in the office of Start-Up Danville, and 50 people participated via Zoom.
Hummer engaged the group through anecdotes pulled from his history in sales.
He said there are no guaranteed shortcuts to being a successful salesperson, despite all the books written and seminars held by speakers wanting to teach a method for success.
“I wish learning to be a successful salesperson was as easy as giving the audience five things to do or not do to make them a good salesperson,” he said.
Hummer owned a small Danville eatery called The Muffin Man for nearly 10 years. He sold that business more than 18 years ago and was a division manager for Haubert Homes, a custom-home builder based in Camp Hill.
Better communication is one of the key elements with prospective clients, he said.
“We all have had bad sales experiences in our lives,” he said. “Invariably, they center around poor communication."
But one thing he emphasized is to create a good experience for the customer.
"You need to understand what you are selling," Hummer said. "And you need to understand the client's needs. So listen to the client."
Selling is personal, it’s rational, and it’s unique to the gifts and talents of the individual, he said.
"There are things you bring subconsciously when you sell. Just be aware of them as best you can," Hummer said.
"Sometimes you can lose a sale by missing the indicator that tells you now is the time to close," Hummer said.
Michelle Beaver, of Beaver Insurance, in Bloomsburg, found the webinar helpful "and entertaining," she said. "I particularly liked when Denny talked about 'no' and how sometimes a no is not really a no. So you need to put on your 'No Armor.' Sometimes a no can be wanting more information."
Ruth Waldrop, of Seven Mountains Media, in Bloomsburg, said she also found the webinar extremely helpful, with lots of tips. She said some of Hummer's stories hit close to home. She also found the part of the webinar about No helpful, and something to think about.
Waldrop's colleague at Seven Mountains, Heather Makuch, said the section about accidental sales was interesting.
“In the old days, you advertised in newspapers, on radio or TV, but now, we have more ways than ever to communicate our story,” Hummer said. “Whether it’s face-to-face or Facebook, the message needs to be consistent, relevant, intuitive, and efficient if you have any hope of reaching the customer, let alone getting them to make a buying decision.”