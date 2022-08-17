MOUNT CARMEL — When Salon 42 opened on Wednesday morning to provide free haircuts for students going back to school, owner Barb Wascavage said the line was at least 20 people long, stretched down the sidewalk.
Wascavage and her team of stylists donated their time and talents to offer free haircuts to students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade at the 3-year-old salon, at 42 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was the first time she opened her salon for a back-to-school event like this.
"We talked about it a few times, and finally got it together," said Wascavage, who has been a hair stylist for 33 years. "It was me and the girls talking about helping the kids and seeing what we could do. We love to do stuff for kids."
Cheyanne Wilson, of Shamokin, brought four of her school-age children to the salon. They are headed into kindergarten, first, fifth and sixth grades at Shamokin Area School District.
"Haircuts are really expensive when you have this many kids," said Wilson. "I really appreciated having it when things are so tight, and getting uniforms and school supplies. It really helps out."
This is Wilson and her family's first time at Salon 42.
"It's gorgeous," she said. "They're doing a really great job on all of the kids. I'm very picky when it comes to my kids' haircuts.
Robin Scholl, of Coal Township, said it was also her first time in the salon with her two children.
"With everything going up, this really helps with having two kiddos," said Scholl. "The cost of school supplies, uniforms, alone is high."
The staff is "really nice and patient," said Scholl.
Incoming Mount Carmel Area Sophomore Geoffrey Catino, 15, of Mount Carmel, said he didn't have a choice in getting a haircut on Tuesday.
"I was forced against my will by my parents," he said.
Wascavage said the day was a success.
"We will absolutely do this again," she said. "It was really nice. If we can help a child, that's great."