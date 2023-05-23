SUNBURY — The Salvation Army will host the 10th Annual duck race on June 10 at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg.
The race will begin at 10 a.m., according to Sunbury branch Commanding Office Major Tammy Hench.
The ducks will race down the Log Flume at the park, Hench said.
“We will have five races with ten winners in each race,” Hench said.
“Each winner will receive a $25 gift card. The fifty ducks that win these races will be entered into a final race for one of three grand prizes.”
Ducks will be sold for $10 per ticket and each ticket will get you a duck in one race, Hench said.
All the money raised will be used toward our social service outreach programs here in this community.
The Salvation Army is also reaching out to local businesses for donations of gift cards to be used as prizes in our races.
“By acquiring donations for the prizes, we can ensure that every penny raised is used to help those in need of assistance,” Hench said.
If you would like more information about the race or becoming a sponsor, contact Judy Orner at 570 644-0486.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA