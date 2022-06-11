ELYSBURG — The Salvation Army Sunbury Corps is holding its biggest warm-weather fundraiser, a duck race at Knoebels Amusement Resort at 10 a.m. today.
Going on year nine, the fundraiser invites individuals to purchase tickets for yellow rubber ducks to race down the amusement resort’s log flume. Buddy Knoebel, co-manager of his family’s amusement park and a Salvation Army Sunbury Corps advisory board member, will be the master of ceremonies for the event with his son.
The race will kick off at the park’s log flume ride.
Tickets for the race are available to purchase at $10 and include three ducks. This year, over 30 gift card prizes are available to winners (and three lucky losers) along with a grand prize, a $200 Knoebel’s vacation package. All proceeds collected from the fundraiser will benefit The Salvation Army Sunbury Corps.