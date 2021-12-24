SUNBURY — The Salvation Army in Sunbury and Shamokin met its goal for its annual red kettle campaign fundraiser in the 2021 season.
Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the local offices, said as of Thursday, the Hope Marches On campaign brought in $50,333 toward a $50,000 goal in Shamokin and Sunbury between Nov. 12 and Thursday. The Milton office did not reach its goal, having collected just over $32,000 toward a $35,000 goal.
“We are very grateful to the communities and businesses and volunteers who came out to support our program,” said Harris.
He said there was some uncertainty about reaching goals and what the need looked like in the community. Harris said he and the Milton office are confident the goal will be reached.
“We helped just shy of 900 families throughout the Valley this year,” he said. “That’s all supported by the red kettle campaign and the Here. For Good. campaign.”
The red kettle campaign collection ends at 2 p.m. today.
The kick-off event in November was launched by state Sen. John Gordner, state Reps. Lynda Culver and David Rowe.
Culver said in November when she thinks of Christmas, she always thinks of three things.
“Snow, lights and bells ringing,” she previously said. “The Salvation Army is such an important part of communities and we want to do all we can to help them achieve their goals in order to help families.