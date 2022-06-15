ELYSBURG — A Salvation Army Sunbury Corps duck race fundraiser brought in $5,300 over the weekend.
The race was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Log Flume at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg. The initial goal for the event was $5,000.
Going on year nine, the fundraiser invites individuals to purchase tickets for yellow rubber ducks to race down the amusement resort’s log flume. Buddy Knoebel, co-manager of his family’s amusement park and a Salvation Army Sunbury Corps advisory board member, was master of ceremonies for the event with his son.
Tickets for the race were available to purchase at $10 and include three ducks. This year, over 30 gift card prizes were available to winners (and three lucky losers) along with a grand prize, a $200 Knoebel’s vacation package. All proceeds collected from the fundraiser benefited The Salvation Army Sunbury Corps.