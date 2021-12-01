SUNBURY — Kathy O'Toole walked into the new Salvation Army Thrift Store on Wednesday with a smile on her face.
"I love your store," the woman from Lower Augusta Township said without prompt. "It looks just like a boutique. It's absolutely beautiful."
The thrift store moved into the new location at the former Sunbury Revitilization Inc. headquarters at 353 Market St., Sunbury, on Nov. 17, and will have their grand opening celebration Thursday during Sunbury Revitalization Inc.'s Late Night Shoppers event. Management at the former location across the street at 334 Market St. allowed the lease to run out because they couldn't agree on rent.
O'Toole, who had a specific sweater in mind to buy when she visited the store, said she has been a thrift shop enthusiast before it became trendy to be one.
"I'll follow them wherever they go," she said.
Store Supervisor Sue Walters said the new location has multiple rooms and built-in shelving to accommodate the wide variety of merchandise. The front room is for the women's clothing, the middle room is for men's and the back area has multiple smaller rooms for books, children's clothing, toys and electronics.
"We've had a lot of good reactions from customers," said Walters. "The community needs it. We have a lot of faithful customers, including a lot from the three highrises and people on fixed income. And we have a lot of regulars looking for a good bargain. We hope to be here for a while."
This is the third location since 2017. The thrift shop moved from 334 Market St. to 343 Market St. after eight years. The store had been at that location after an electrical fire destroyed its original location at 514 Market St. in 2009.
Walters said she is excited about being reopened.
"It's nice to see the familiar faces and people coming back in since we opened the doors," she said.
Cashier Michael Ang, of Sunbury, said he looks forward to working at the thrift store now that he is retired.
"I enjoy the people and the community," said Ang. "That's what is very important to me."
During the Late Night Shoppers event Thursday, Walters said the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A food truck will be parked outside and special deals and discounts will be available for customers. New toys will also be available at discounted prices.
Late Night Shoppers will start at 5 p.m. Thursday. A shopper's passport is available at the Albright Center for the Arts. The event "promotes community, celebrates the holidays and offers holiday shoppers an opportunity to support local businesses and area crafters. Market Street businesses will stay open late and offer holiday treats with special discounts to shoppers. Crafters and vendors will be set up inside local Sunbury businesses," according to SRI.
Before the move, Walters said the majority of merchandise was liquidated. The store is in need of donations. She asked donors to call the store at 570-286-2552 to arrange the drop-off of donations.
The new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.