SUNBURY — The Salvation Army in Sunbury readjusted its services in response to COVID-19.
The organization will not have the hot meal soup kitchen as dine-in or carry out at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. They are operating from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
"We are still providing food bags or boxes by appointment for pickup only, and we are able to do after-hours food pickup appointments that can be discussed over the phone," said co-captain Jessica Duperree. "We will bring it out to a vehicle or place it right outside our door so as not to have face-to-face contact and keep everyone as safe as possible."
For more information call the office number at 570-286-4131 and dial ext. 301. The extension number offers after-hours access to The Salvation Army Officers in case of a food emergency.