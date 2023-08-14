LEWISBURG — The Samek Art Museum will launch the Fall 2023 semester with an opening reception in honor of its newest exhibition on Aug. 24.
The exhibit is called "Facing the Giant – 3 Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey." It will be held at 7 p.m. at the museum, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg.
Coming out of punk, skate, and street culture, Shepard Fairey’s graphic design has become synonymous with the art of protest in the 21st century. From André the Giant stickers to the OBEY fashion empire, Facing the Giant presents Fairey’s work from the last 30 years featuring key works that highlight messages of empowerment.
This exhibition was organized by the Landau Traveling Exhibitions, of Los Angeles, in association with OBEY GIANT ART.
There will be light refreshments and a chance to win a prize as they celebrate 30 years of Fairey’s work, highlighting messages of empowerment.