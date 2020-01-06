Girl Scout cookies

Photo provided

A new cookie is unveiled on January 7, joining favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils. 

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in the Valley next week, but cookie connoisseurs can get an early start and a new treat tomorrow.

This season, Girl Scouts of USA (GSUSA) have two new ways to participate, including new packaging and a new cookie.

The new cookie, which has yet to be named, can be sampled from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Scouts' Service Center at 4650 West Branch Highway, Suite 100 in Lewisburg. Traditional favorites — Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils and more — will also be available.

