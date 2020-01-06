Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in the Valley next week, but cookie connoisseurs can get an early start and a new treat tomorrow.
This season, Girl Scouts of USA (GSUSA) have two new ways to participate, including new packaging and a new cookie.
The new cookie, which has yet to be named, can be sampled from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Scouts' Service Center at 4650 West Branch Highway, Suite 100 in Lewisburg. Traditional favorites — Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils and more — will also be available.