SUNBURY — Northumberland County Treasurer Kevin Gilroy stepped down from his position this month.
Following Gilroy's retirement, Deputy Treasurer Sandy Brown, of Northumberland, was appointed as acting treasurer and sworn into the position by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Aug. 1. Brown has been deputy treasurer for five years.
"I want to continue running the office as well as Kevin did," said Brown at her first public meeting of the county commissioner board on Tuesday. "He did a fantastic job. I know I can do it as well."
Gilroy, a Republican, first took office in 2009 and started his final four-year third term in January 2020 after running in the election unopposed.
Brown said she plans to run for the election position next year. If elected, she will be sworn in for her first elected term in January 2024.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano praised Brown.
"She is very capable," he said. "I'm very happy to have her in the position."
The treasurer is responsible for issuing hunting, fishing and dog licenses, as well as issuing small games of chance, bingo licenses and sportsman pistol permits. The treasurer is responsible for being a tax collector as well as collecting the taxes from the remaining 35 tax collectors throughout the county and paying the loans for the county. The treasurer manages the money for the county and sits on the retirement board.