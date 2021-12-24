SUNBURY — Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday dropped off a special delivery to the home of Justice Heller and her 8-month-old child who was born 12-weeks premature.
While the girl Leanee Moore is not yet home because she needs a registered nurse who specializes in pediatric tracheostomy care, the Clauses — played by Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans — delivered gifts to the Catawissa Street home in Sunbury for Leanee’s parents Justice Heller and Lester Moore and Leanee’s older brother Kurtis Moore, 3. The presents were made possible by the seventh annual Santa’s Miracle Gift of Giving.
“We are overwhelmed but thankful,” said Heller on Friday. “I didn’t know the community would come together that big and provide the children with that many gifts.”
Heller has been unable to find a nurse due to the shortage in the possession. The premature birth left Leanee on a trach and a ventilator to help her breathe because her lungs were extremely small and weak, according to Heller.
Leanee is medically cleared to be released, according to Heller, but Geisinger doctors want to make sure there is a professional health care worker in the home to help train the family and oversee any issues that may occur before they release the child.
After The Daily Item published Heller’s story earlier this month, people reached out to the family to try to help. Nothing has worked out yet, said Heller.
“She’s not home yet,” said Heller. “At this point we’re still searching for nursing.”
Kurtis was not able to wait and already opened up his gifts. He got a Hot Wheels monster truck, learning books and clothing, among other items. Santa also dropped off two carseats, said Heller.
Heller said the family will spend part of Christmas day at home but will then spend the other part of the day in the hospital with Leanee.
Santa’s Miracle Gift of Giving provides gifts and food for struggling families. This year, there were five families from Sunbury, including two single mothers, a family with sick children, an aunt raising her sibling’s children and a widow and her children.
Victoria Rosancrans assumed the role of Santa following the death of Ray Defacis in March 2018. Defacis played Santa for more than 30 years with four of those years in the city near Cameron Park and in the annual Santa Parade.
Rosancrans said Heller and her family reached out to them in July to help with the Charity event in September. They helped raise funds for the electrical repairs to their home that were needed for the medical equipment.
“As a pediatric nurse I know the stressors that families go through with an ill child,” she said. “I immediately knew we wanted to help them provide a wonderful Christmas for Kurtis and Leanee. Kurtis was excited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus in his home. He enjoyed showing us his toys and even played with his sea creatures with Santa.”
She added, “We were hoping for a Christmas miracle for the family. Unfortunately, Leanee will not be home in time. We wanted to ensure they had a photo of her first Christmas. It’s not the traditional photo on Santa’s lap, but none the less it’s a special keepsake. Next year we will be excited to get a picture in real time.”
Rosancrans credited the generous donors with the success of the charity.
“We can not thank them enough,” she said.