SUNBURY — Four-year-old Miraya Morales squealed with delight after greeting Mrs. Santa Claus in Cameron Park following Friday night's Sunbury Santa Parade.
"Mommy, I met Mrs. Claus," the youngster told her mother, Brittany Morales, who was at the event with her daughter and son, Ezra, 7 months.
The draw, she said, is the "Christmas spirit" that fills the park during the annual holiday event that featured a parade, live reindeer, music, arts and crafts vendors and free hot chocolate and cookies.
"The kids get excited," said Morales, of Sunbury, as Miraya gazed at the reindeer.
Several adults were also caught up in the holiday mood.
Chris and Lizz Hamilton dressed in festive wear to watch their children, Noah Hamilton and Katanah Kazlauskas, both 9, participate in the parade.
Dressed as little grinches, the youngsters rode ahead of Santa and Mrs. Claus, an experience that Noah described as "cool."
"I love Christmas," said Chris Hamilton. " It's a time when everybody's more giving."
"And cheerful," added Lizz Hamilton.
Fred and Elizabeth Gonsar and their children helped out friends, Preston and Barbara Bardon, owners of Big Bam Boo Tea Room, 8 N. Fifth St., Sunbury, create a dragon float they marched in the parade.
"The 10 of us were in the parade. Well, 11, with Isabelle," the 1 year-old youngest Gonsar child, Elizabeth Gonsar said.
The dragon snowflake float was made out of more than five hundred coffee filters and took a few months to create, said Barbara Bardon.
"It's a good way to show off a business and it's fun," said Fred Gonsar of the parade.