SUNBURY — The Americus Hose Co., continues to give back to the community and on Saturday hosted a breakfast with Santa for nearly 150 people.
The Americus Hose, Co., located on Linden Street, opened the doors at 8 a.m. to a line of people waiting to come eat breakfast and get their chance to met Santa Claus.
"We always want to give back to the community when we can," Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare said. "We also love this event as it gives us a chance for our staff to have some fun."
Americus Hose Co., house committee member Kevin Balascik said he was also glad to help.
"It gives the members a chance to help out and give back," he said. "We are thankful for all the support we get and we always try to do what we can for the community."
Americus President Jerome Alex agreed.
"The community is always showing us support and we look forward to this event all year," he said. "Our staff does a great job getting things in order and preparing the food. They are all more than happy to help and to be able to see the children come in and meet Santa Claus is great."
Santa arrived at around 10 a.m. with a gift bag filled with presents for the children.
"I love coming to meet with the kids," Santa said. 'I have a busy schedule, so I can't stay long, but I am glad to be able to drop off some early gifts."