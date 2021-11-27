SUNBURY — Warm lights of red and green glowed from the community Christmas tree in Cameron Park, countless kids chatted up Santa and Mrs. Claus about their wish lists and the city seemed a bit brighter Saturday night.
The Sunbury Santa Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony marked the start of the holiday season Saturday with a community celebration that continues to grow.
The Shikellamy Marching Braves led the parade downtown followed by the Grand Marshals, the Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens, and a line of fire and rescue vehicles. Volunteers followed on foot passing candy to kids along Raspberry, 10th and Market streets.
Members of the Sunbury City Band performed holiday classics inside the Cameron Park gazebo before Mayor Kurt Karlovich lit the community tree, Santa Claus throwing both arms skyward in celebration as kids and adults cheered from nearby.
“The best part of the parade is when we’re coming around Cameron Park and the band is playing “Here Comes Santa Claus.” The kids are running to get in line. That’s very special. It always warms my heart,” said Victoria Rosancrans, who portrays Santa.
Rosancrans is the co-chair of the Sunbury Litefest Committee, which organizes the annual celebration. Her wife, Kristine, portrays Mrs. Claus.
A line had formed at least an hour before the Clauses’ arrival at about 6:30 p.m. to the Santa House at the Third Street end of the city park. At the front of the line and first through the door to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus were Alyssa Jeirles, 8, and Brian Shaffer, 11. Alyssa asked for L.O.L. Surprise Toys and Brian asked for anime merchandise, especially Dragon Ball Z.
“An hour,” said their mother, Amanda Hartel. “Just to beat the line.”
Was it worth it?
“Yes,” Brian said emphatically.
Garrett Minium, 7, followed shortly afterward. He had been waiting near the front of the line with his grandparents.
“I asked for a pair of roller skates and I asked for some camping stuff,” Garrett said.
These interactions carried on into the night as Mr. and Mrs. Claus hosted Valley kids and asked for their wishes. The kids didn’t leave empty handed. They were gifted a lollipop and a book of their choosing.
The books are part of a reading program, Santa’s Miracle Gift of Giving. They all had specific lessons, some about manners or behaving kindly, even sleeping in one’s own bed. Surely, parents like the message behind that last one.
A lot of work goes into pulling off the parade and tree lighting. Aubrey Alexander Toyota sponsored the parade. Rosancrans said Sunbury’s Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation all had a hand. There’s fundraising and grant-writing, she said, plus fixing up Santa’s House, decorating and window-painting. Volunteers of all ages help out.
“A lady pulled her car over one day and helped me paint the Santa stairs,” Rosancrans said.
Sunbury Litefest has already begun planning next year’s Christmas event.