LEWISBURG — Saturday marks the last day patrons will have the chance to dine at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.
The Country Cupboard announced on Facebook Friday it would be ending in-house dining on Saturday and the gift shop would close Feb. 26.
Angie Bowers, of Milton, went to the restaurant with her husband Tim and their family on Friday for her birthday. “We love it here,” she said.
Bowers said Country Cupboard was where their wedding reception was held 32 years ago and she is going to miss the restaurant “terribly.”
“The support has been overwhelming. It’s great to see the staff is handling it as well as they are,” said Chris Baylor, CEO of Baylor-Hamm Companies.
Country Cupboard will be closed Sunday through Tuesday and gift shops will be open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Feb. 26.
A Facebook post from the business said most gift shop items will be 40 percent off the original price starting Wednesday. Food, bakery and deli items will not be included.
The post said gift cards would not be redeemable for merchandise at the gift shop registers' final week of business. Patrons are able to redeem leftover gift cards for cash at the guest services desk until 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.
A Facebook post thanked the local community and customers for their support as the business prepared to close.
“We’re so thankful for the last 49 years,” Baylor said. “We appreciate the support. This week made us realize just how challenging it is with the labor crunch, especially."
Baylor credits staff as one of many reasons they stayed in business for so long. He noted many staff members have been employed for decades.
“I can’t thank them enough for their efforts,” he said.
Laurie Burke, employed by Country Cupboard for 22 years, said she would follow the owners anywhere. She said she was ready to take a break.
Thirty-six-year employee Kathy Stump said she hopes to retire.
“I think it’s a great company to work for,” said Stump. “I’ll miss my co-workers and customers."
Baylor said he plans to relax after closing.
“A majority of our employees know what they’re going to do for their next chapter,” he said.
He said they successfully placed 25 employees with different companies. He also noted many were close to retirement.
Baylor said the day Country Cupboard closing was announced, the restaurant employed approximately 136 employees mixed between full and part-time. As of the last week, he said, the restaurant had 127 employees.
“So only nine chose to go elsewhere during the transition,” said Baylor.
He said he believes most were going to land on their feet. Baylor said the past week has been a challenge and he knew they were going to be busy.
Last week, Country Cupboard served 1,700 guests in a single day, according to Baylor. He explained the restaurant opened at 8 a.m. and stops seating around 7 p.m. He said they would serve up to 5,000 guests some days during the pandemic.