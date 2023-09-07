The Montour Motorcycle Riders will ride in support of the Danville Challenger Division baseball teams Saturday. The event will be open for all to attend, not just riders, the group said.
Registration will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the ride will begin at the Danville American Legion and end at the Challenger baseball field. The cost to ride is $15 which will include a meal at the end of the ride.
All proceeds collected during the event will be donated to the Danville Challengers Division. The rides organized by the Montour group often benefit local families and children, according to Ernie Wright, of the riders.
The Challenger Division is a branch of Little League Baseball for children with physical or mental disabilities that would prevent them from otherwise participating in the sport, said Danville Challenger Division coach Brian Shoop.
Danville also has a senior league which allows for these individuals to play throughout their lives. The senior league ranges from ages 19 to 57, Shoop said.
The team has been active in Danville for about 25 years and currently has 21 players among two junior teams and one senior team, according to the coach.
Shoop said the Challengers often travel as a group during the summer. Traditionally, they have attended the Little League Challenger Jamboree in Virginia Beach which costs about $12,000 to get everyone to. This summer, this group also traveled to local events hosted in Williamsport and Scranton.
"For many, it’s their only real vacation," Shoop said. "For families with people with different disabilities, it’s more difficult to travel."
The money donated from the Montour Motorcycle Riders will go to support this sort of travel as well as equipment and field upgrades.
"We are also starting to raise money for some upgrades to our fields," Shoop said. "They're not as handicap accessible as we would like."
Wright said he encourages the public to join in on Saturday's event.
"It's not just for people who ride," he said. "It's open to the public for anyone who wants to come."