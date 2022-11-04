Saturday's Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an enormous $1.6 billion, making it the largest single lottery prize ever offered in the world.
Game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot estimate Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. According to the Associated Press, almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
Saturday's estimated jackpot has surpassed the world record previously set by Powerball in 2016, when tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot. The last Powerball jackpot won in Pennsylvania was Aug. 3, for $206 million.
The ticket holder of that game has not yet been revealed.
“This Powerball game is delivering exactly what our players want,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. “We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more.”
Ticket sale cut-off times vary by jurisdiction, but typically occur 1-2 hours before the scheduled drawing.
The drawing is live streamed on the Powerball website, www.powerball.com.
“There’s a lot of anticipation and excitement leading up to Saturday’s drawing,” noted Svitko. “We would like to remind players that it only takes one ticket to win. Please, play responsibly.”
Saturday’s drawing is the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.