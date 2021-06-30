Saying goodbye: Lewisburg Studio owner announces retirement

LEWISBURG — John Gardner stretched his arms away from his body, his hands carefully clutching a Brownie box camera — the kind more likely to be found decorating end tables these days instead of capturing moments in modern life — and snapped a selfie.
It was the summer of 1959, decades before smartphones made selfies commonplace. Gardner was 9.
The self-portrait won Gardner his first photography award. He’d go on to become a self-taught master photographer, turning his cameras onto countless clients of Lewisburg Studio on Market Street.
After 41 years, Gardner, 71, is drawing near to his final frame in the business. Lewisburg Studio, under his steward, closes Dec. 31, 2021.
“The mission of this studio has been important. People have been begging me for 10 years not to retire,” Gardner said from a seat inside his studio. “I’ve had to promise that I would photograph little girls’ weddings, and I’ve been doing them. The last one I promised, I said I’d probably be in a wheelchair and I’d need to have an assistant.”
People are important to John. The core of his talent isn’t in the technical work, though he’s mastered that. It isn’t in planning or preparation, even if that’s in his repertoire, too. At the heart of his work as a photographer, in his own heart, Gardner’s ability to connect with his subjects is what makes his work pop. And, he makes it look easy.
Finding photography
Gardner is a son of German and Austrian immigrants. Charles and Edith Gardner saved each other from Nazi Germany and immigrated to the United States. Charles was a talented portrait artist himself, though his medium was oil paint.
Raised in the Scranton area, Gardner ended up in Lewisburg when he matriculated at Bucknell University. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees there in the subject area of psychology. He considered a career in law and had worked as a school psychologist.
Emboldened, in part, by a two-year stay in Europe where he delved into his heritage, Gardner took up the opportunity to buy the former Ross Studio and Camera Store. Gardner never took a business course. He swears that he didn’t even know how to use a camera flash. He did have an Artist’s Eye, a sense of risk and reward, and a desire to settle in Lewisburg.
“I have an ability to understand and read people and get them to be themselves. When you can do that with a person you get the most beautiful, natural, expressive portrait. It’s authentic,” Gardner said.
Gardner guided his business through technological changes and consumer trends. He expanded his business into a neighboring storefront in the 400 block of Market Street. Eventually, he chose to sell off the camera store and focus on photography and framing. He embraced color photos, bought one-hour lab technology and shifted to digital photography. Not bad for a man who couldn’t use a flash.
“We were the first studio to be digital around here. We’ve been able to adapt and not just survive. We have thrived with change,” Gardner said.
'Felt very loved'
Portraiture is Gardner’s calling card. He’s photographed weddings for coal crackers in Pennsylvania’s anthracite region. He’s done the same for aristocrats in their home country of Mexico.
A stormy wedding photo from the bluffs of Block Island in Rhode Island was among a national award-winning album — one of many regional and national awards Gardner won.
His talents in connectivity solicit natural grins from the most stoic businessmen, comfortable smiles from pain-wracked doctors in times of tumult, and looks of love and adoration among families navigating the complexities life bring about.
Gina Pardoe recalls her first shoot with Gardner. The photographer remembers it well, too. The memory brings them both to tears.
Pardoe posed for a portrait with her then 8-month-old son, Ryan, and her 5-year-old daughter, Ellisa. As she recalls, portraits with white backgrounds were wildly popular when the shoot was booked in 1990 and she wanted one as a surprise birthday gift for her husband, Carl.
Pardoe’s baby boy sits comfortably on her lap. Her daughter casually leans against a chair toward her mother. Both are smiling. Both are happy.
But, Ellisa was sick. She had a brain tumor. In 4 months, she died.
Gardner had a large portrait delivered to the funeral home for the service. It now hangs prominently in Pardoe’s office. Gardner has a copy in his office, too.
“He keeps that particular photo on his desk all the time,” Gardner’s wife, Marge, said.
On the day of the photo session, Ellisa was feeling stronger than she had been. She looked healthier, her mother recalled. The timing was right. Since the tumor impacted the child’s left side, Gardner worked to get a beautiful, lasting smile.
“I just felt very loved. I knew he would do exactly what I needed,” Pardoe said.
New customer
Christa Rambert and her family count among some of Gardner’s final customers. She moved to Lewisburg 6 months ago with her husband, Luke, and 2-year-old daughter, Julia. Gardner and Marge, his wife of 16 years, are their neighbors.
The families became fast friends. Rambert wanted portraits to capture this stage of Julia’s life. Gardner was the obvious choice.
But Julia isn’t great with strangers, partly because she’s been isolated the past year due to the prevalence of COVID-19. Gardner set up a pre-photo meeting. At the shoot, he focused on the child.
“He had her laughing. We got excellent shots just because he was able to make her comfortable,” Rambert said. “He was just as good at putting the adults at ease.”
Of being among the final works Gardner plans to undertake at Lewisburg Studio, Rambert said “that actually makes it extra special.”
What the future holds
Gardner and his wife, Marge, married in their 50s. They knew each other since they were children, having gone to grade school and high school together in Clarks Summit.
They both followed separate paths that spawned separate marriages and families before a chance encounter at a class reunion brought them together later in life. The timing was right, they say, and now they’re inseparable.
Gardner talked about hiking the Adirondacks Mountains in Lake Placid. They take in the vistas from the peaks.
“We don’t like to go near the edges,” Marge says.
“We’re on top of the mountain right now,” Gardner says, drawing an allegory for where he and Marge are at in their lives. “I don’t think we can get much higher. Closing the studio, maybe selling it, is maybe the first step down. We’re going to take our time.”
The Gardners aren’t planning a quiet goodbye to Lewisburg Studio. He’s open to selling it or developing a partnership with the right person, and maybe its legacy isn’t over but rather shifting in another direction.
However that plays out, Gardner and his staff — Sam McBride, Amber Gardner, and Mandy Hartman — will celebrate Lewisburg Studio and the community they’ve served and love.
On Nov. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., Gardner will host a retirement celebration at Campus Theatre, a few doors up from the studio. He says there will be music, refreshments, and lots of photos and memories projected on the big screen.
“In the meantime,” Gardner wrote in a note about the celebration, “please share any stories and special memories that you might have about Lewisburg Studio — and I’ll also be busy writing a book that will share my stories about you.”
Lewisburg Studio is at 419 Market St., Lewisburg. For more information about the upcoming retirement celebration or to inquire about the studio’s services or sale, find contact information on Facebook, @lewisburgstudio, or www.lewisburgstudio.com.