SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said Monday, as he was sworn in for a third term, he is fortunate to serve the residents for as long as he has.
“I am only as effective as my supporting staff,” Saylor said prior to being sworn in. “I am looking forward to serving the residents in my third term.”
Saylor, who was retained in the November General Election, was first elected to the bench in 2001 for a 10-year term. He was retained for a second term in November 2011 and is eligible now by virtue of a recent amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania in 2016 extending the retirement age of judges to age 75. Saylor is 70.
Saylor has been president judge for the past five years, and chairman for the Northumberland County Prison Board. Last year, he also served as president of the statewide Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges. He continues to preside over major criminal and civil cases, as well as matters involving children and youth services, and served as a co-editor of Pennsylvania’s original Bench Book on foster care cases.
No other person has served a third term as county judge in Northumberland County as far as Saylor and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz can remember.
“Today was a historic day in Northumberland County,” Matulewicz said. “The county is almost 250 years old and I know of no other judge ever elected to serve a third term.”
Saylor was sworn in by county Judge Hugh Jones.
“It is an honor to be here with all of you today,” Saylor said.
Saylor also thanked commissioners and row officers for their dedication to the county.
“You are all veteran officials,” he said. “We are all working together for the residents of this county.”
Coroner Jim Kelley was also sworn into his sixth term, while Controller Chris Grayson was sworn into his third term. Register and Recorder Tina Mertz was sworn into her second term and Prothonotary Jamie Saleski was sworn into her third term.