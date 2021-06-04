NORTHUMBERLAND — The lone graduate of Sunbury Christian Academy's Class of 2021 expressed bittersweet emotions on Friday night at the school's final commencement ceremony.
Kyra Straub, 18, of Shamokin Dam, will be the school's last graduate. SCA, which opened in 1974, is closing.
"I am happy I'm going to move on to my next chapter in life, which is college, but then sad because I will be leaving behind forever memories and friendships made here with some of the most kind-hearted people I have ever met," said Straub. "Even though I am the only senior in the class of 2021, I want to thank you all for coming to celebrate this milestone with me. I truly appreciate it. I could not have graduated without the support of each one of my family, members, friends, teachers and staff."
The school held a traditional ceremony to celebrate Straub's graduation with a processional, song solo, a commencement address by Sunbury Bible Church Pastor Mike Miller and a presentation of the diploma.
Straub said she joined SCA when she was a freshman.
"Of course it was going to be hard starting at a new school, but my decision to move schools was the best choice I ever made," she said. "I have made so many friends and have so many relationships with my teachers and staff members that I will cherish forever."
Being at SCA for four years, Straub said she will miss the memories with friends. She individually thanked nine staff members.
"They have been there for me since the day I started my high school career at SCA and I couldn't be more grateful for that," she said. "I will miss every single staff member that has made my experience incredible at SCA."
SCA Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer said the support from staff, friends and family meant so much to Straub.
"God has truly blessed Kyra on her educational journey, culminating in this evening's graduation ceremony," said Kieffer. "This moment has been greatly anticipated as the greatest highlight of her school career."
Mike Miller, also a teacher at the school, said God has a plan for Straub.
"He's wired you, he's gifted you, he's provided loved ones to stand behind you," said Miller. "The experiences you've had in your high school years at SCA have equipped you. Believe in him, trust in him, and let's see what God does and how we can celebrate the work of God in your life and your heart."
Straub is the daughter of Andrea Gemberling, of Shamokin Dam, and Charles Straub, of Trevorton. Straub plans to seek a degree in physical therapy assistance at Central Penn College.
"I'm proud and excited for her," said Andrea Gemberling. "When the video played, I got emotional."