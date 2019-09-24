SUNBURY — A senior judge wants Scott Schaeffer to respond to the state attorney general's office's argument that the Sunbury man does not need to be exonerated.
Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark issued his order Sept. 18 asking Schaeffer to respond to Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt. The state prosecutor wants the court to deny Schaeffer's request to test 20 pieces of evidence collected, but never tested, at the murder scene at a Montandon boat launch in 1986.
Schaeffer, 53, of Sunbury, pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in 2004 after he was awarded a second trial in the murder case of Rickey Wolfe.
Wolfe was found beaten to death. Schaeffer and Sunbury resident Billy Hendricks were originally convicted of the crime. Hendricks was found guilty of second degree murder by a Northumberland County jury. Both were released after new evidence emerged showing neither were involved. Instead of taking another trial, Schaeffer and Hendricks took plea agreements to be released from prison after 17 years, Schaeffer said. Hendricks pleaded no contest to third degree murder as part of the agreement.
Two other defendants in the case, Mark Byers and Thomas Yoder, were found not guilty of the Wolfe murder during the initial trial. A third defendant, Robert Hummel, of Sunbury, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and served 10 years in prison before being released.
Hummel recanted his testimony against Schaeffer and Hendricks and admitted to lying at the time of their trials because he was afraid of the two men and was scared to go to prison.
Through his attorney, Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, Schaeffer asked the court to grant the DNA testing which he said will prove his innocence, clear his record and allow investigators to arrest those responsible for the murder.
Clark gave Wiest 20 days to file an argument.
"I am glad and thankful Judge Clark has given us the opportunity to respond to the arguments of the attorney general's office," Wiest said Tuesday. "I look forward to answering their inferences."
Schaeffer said he is thankful to Clark for listening to the case.
"The claims I wasn't found guilty doesn't change the fact I have a third-degree murder conviction on my record," Schaeffer said Tuesday. "The DNA testing will prove without a doubt I am innocent and will allow law enforcement to make arrests of the actual culprits in this horrific crime."
State prosecutors said even if DNA testing is granted, they may not be able to prosecute.
"To the extent this court can even consider that DNA testing might reveal new evidence that could further an investigation in the murder of (Rickey) Wolfe, it is important to note that the commonwealth understands that Hummel already pleaded guilty to third-degree murder," Schmidt wrote in his brief to Clark.
"Hendricks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Byers and Yoder were found not guilty. Double jeopardy prevents charging Byers and Yoder again. Hummel's and Hendricks' cases are separate from Schaeffer's."
The state attorney general's office does not comment on ongoing investigations or court proceedings.